Tom Brady On Colin Kaepernick: ‘I Sure Hope’ He Plays In NFL Again

BOSTON (CBS) — A year after–and some say because of–his National Anthem protests sparked division among NFL fans, quarterback Colin Kaepernick is out of a job.

But he has at least one notable fan in New England who thinks he should have another shot.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired Sunday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked by Norah O’Donnell if he thought Kaepernick could play in the NFL again.

“I sure hope so,” Brady said. “I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012.”

Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-34 victory over the Patriots in that 2012 game, coming back from a 28-point deficit.

“He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he’s certainly qualified,” Brady said. “I hope he gets a shot.”

