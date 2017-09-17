Patriots-Saints News, Notes & Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — Here are a few notes and fun facts to get you ready for Sunday’s Patriots-Saints matchup in New Orleans.

– The Pats and the Saints have met 13 times heading into Sunday’s game, with New England holding a 9-4 edge in those contests.

– The Patriots and the Saints are the two highest-scoring teams in the NFL since the 2010 season.

– New England is 48-12 against NFC teams since 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL.

– The Patriots were a perfect 8-0 on the road in the regular season last year.

– Tom Brady and Drew Brees are two of the four quarterbacks with at least 35 touchdown passes in four different seasons.

– Since 2003, the Patriots are 42-6 in the regular season following a loss. As a starter, Brady is 42-10 in games following a loss during his career.

– Brady has 183 regular season wins and needs just four more to move past Peyton Manning and Brett Favre for the most regular season wins by an NFL quarterback.

– Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected on 67 touchdown passes, the second-most between a quarterback and a tight end.

– In last week’s loss, Pats running back Mike Gillislee became the first Patriots player to score three touchdowns in his team debut.

– Since 2000, the Pats are 45-1 in the regular season when a member of the team eclipses 100 yards rushing.

– Trey Flowers has recorded two or more sacks five times in the regular season.

– The Pats have 17 players on their opening day roster who were not with the team in 2016. There are four rookie free agents on the team: DL Adam Butler, TE Jacob Hollister, OL Cole Croston, LB Harvey Langi.

