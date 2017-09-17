Bill Belichick Says Patriots Worked Through ‘Communication Issues’ In New Orleans

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s pretty well documented that Bill Belichick is not a fan of technology.

Give that man one of the tablets on the sidelines, and he’ll show you his best impression of a Rob Gronkowski spike. Hand him a microphone after his team has had issues with communication devices, and he’s going to take out his frustrations on that mic:

The Pats had some communication issues Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, though Belichick wouldn’t explain what those issues were. Instead, he made sure to credit offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for a job well done after New England’s 36-20 win over the Saints.

“Matt and Josh did a real good job on the sideline with the communication issues we had to work through throughout the game. That was challenging but they handled it really well,” he said.

“Communication was difficult. Before the game, and then all game,” Belichick explained vaguely.

Pressed for a little more detail about the issues, Belichick was done talking about the situation.

“I’m done talking about it. I’ve said all that I was going to say,” he growled back.

Even after a win, Belichick can still get flustered like the rest of us when it comes to the technology.