Keller @ Large: Marty Walsh Says ‘I Still Have A Lot More Work To Do’

BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh is seeking a second term as mayor, and he stopped in to talk with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller to discuss his campaign.

He recently admitted to the Boston Globe that he spent the first few months of his tenure as mayor wondering what he had gotten himself into–so Keller asked him if there was any hesitation about a second term.

“No, my only hesitation was when I first got elected, the first couple of months thinking, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ We settled in after that, and I think we have a very good record, I think, that we’re going to run on, and what we have accomplished in the last three and a half years, and I still have a lot more work to do, so I need that second term,” Walsh said.

The preliminary election is Sept. 26, and voters will narrow the field of candidates for mayor to two.

Keller asked how Walsh felt about his likely opponent, Tito Jackson, saying he supported Walsh but feels like he got “sold a bill of goods,” saying Walsh isn’t looking out for working families because he’s bringing in luxury housing but not affordable housing.

“That’s just not true,” Walsh said. “In my time as mayor here, we launched a housing plan to create 53,000 units of new housing by the year 2030.”

The two also talked about bringing GE to the city, and the failed effort to bring IndyCar and the Olympics to Boston.

Watch the full interview with Keller and Walsh above.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.