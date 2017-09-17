Phantom Gourmet: Ipswich Ale Brewer’s Table

IPSWICH (CBS) — At Ipswich Ale, it’s pretty clear, they’re serious about beer.

“In these tanks we have a million 12 ounce beers,” says Ipswich Ale President Rob Martin.

They’ve been making some of the region’s best beer for decades, and now they’ve brewed up something new–an awesome restaurant right next to the brewery where you can chew with a view.

“You can see into the restaurant from up on this deck, and the restaurant can certainly see you back,” Martin says.

So quite fittingly, they call it The Brewer’s Table.

“The Brewer’s Table is our front door,” Martin says. “We’re a production brewery. We enjoy producing beer and putting it in bottles and getting it out into the marketplace. However, we have a place where people can come in. They can see the entire brewing process from inside a full-service restaurant that does great food pairings with great beer.”

Martin and Chef/General Manager Myles Eason have created a space that’s part restaurant, part bar and part brewery tour, with windows overlooking their production facility.

“My favorite thing to see is a table gets seated and they’re not at their table for the first 10 minutes–they’re looking through all the windows and seeing if there’s people working or tasting or being scientific, or making beer right in front of them,” Eason says.

But once they do settle in for something to eat, diners are treated to plenty of options that go great with beer–and lots that are made with that beer, too.

“We have a number of dishes that incorporate the beer, and Myles does a great job pairing the different meals with different beers,” Martin says.

“We marinate with the beer, we steam with the beer, we have beer in our dressings,” Eason says. “You name it, we use it.”

