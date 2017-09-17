WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Hempfest Takes Over Boston Common

Filed Under: Boston Common, Hempfest, Marijuana

BOSTON (CBS) — You may have noticed something in the air around Boston Common this weekend.

Hempfest was happening downtown–the 28th Annual Boston Freedom Rally, put on by the Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition.

pot2 Hempfest Takes Over Boston Common

HempFest took over the Common over the weekend. (WBZ-TV)

Live music, vendors, and contests were on the agenda for marijuana advocates.

Along with that was what organizers called the “smell of freedom.”

“I think it’s just everyone coming together to one common goal,” said one attendee. “Weed just connects people.”

Massachusetts legalized marijuana via a ballot initiative last November.

pot1 Hempfest Takes Over Boston Common

An attendee smokes on Boston Common. (WBZ-TV)

“Now that it’s legal, it’s just a lot better,” said another attendee. “It just feels safer.”

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission just started work on a set of new marijuana regulations.

Those regulations should be in place by next July, when recreational pot shops are set to open.

