Church Abuse Victim Speaks Out For First Time In 27 Years

DORCHESTER (CBS) — “Unfortunately my childhood and innocence were stolen from me by Michael Walsh,” said Brian Ward on Sunday. “After two years of constant rape and abuse by Mr. Walsh, it had taken it’s toll on my 1o-year-old self.

Brian Ward said he was abused by Michael Walsh, his former altar boy supervisor at the Church of St. Brendan in Dorchester, beginning in 1988.

Now, at 39-years-old, Ward is coming forward to speak out.

“One of the first factors, why I wanted to come forward was because I found out my abuser was living a mile down the road from my niece and my two nephews in Pembroke, Massachusetts. That was tipping point for me,” Ward said.

Walsh is now is serving a prison sentence after the Suffolk County District Attorney office said Walsh was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and battery for offenses back in the ’80s and ’90s.

According to Ward, the abuse lasted two years and occurred in multiple places. With Walsh behind bars, Ward said it is now his time for closure and healing.

“While I’ll never forgive or excuse Michael Walsh’s actions, I have to forgive him,” said Ward.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Boston released a statement saying, “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of any survivor we are not in a position to offer comment.”

Walsh will be released in March of 2018.

“It’s definitely not enough time,” said Ward. “It took me 27 years to come forward. If I didn’t come forward, he would still be sitting in Pembroke, at his house, with my nieces and nephews riding their bikes by his house. He doesn’t understand the implications of his crimes. “