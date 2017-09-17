3-Year-Old Boy, Cohasset Police Officer Bond Over Lunch

COHASSET (CBS) — A Cohasset police officer was thanked online for stopping to make a little boy’s day.

3-year-old John’s mom emailed the Cohasset Police Department because she did not catch the officer’s name at the Cohasset House of Pizza. Turns out, it was Officer Jay St. Ives.

“I just want to tell you a little bit about one of your fellow officers,” the email began. She then explained that her son was ecstatic to see Officer St. Ives walk in and jumped up to ask him questions. “Your officer answered them and talked to him with such kindness.” 

coplunch 3 Year Old Boy, Cohasset Police Officer Bond Over Lunch

John and Officer St. Ives share lunch (Photo Courtesy: Cohasset Police)

“My son wanted nothing to do with sitting with me so he brought his food over to the table with your officer to ‘have lunch with the policeman’ He was so welcoming to John and talked to him for their entire lunch (even tied his shoes for him!).”

When Officer St. Ives was forwarded the note, he also responded with enthusiasm.

“Good times! Spent an hour with my new buddy!! It was fun. Thanks Chief!” he said.

St. Ives shared that he too had learned from the lunch.

“In case you’re wondering: His name is John. His favorite color is red. His favorite superhero is Spiderman. He loves French Fries and has tasted “soda” and likes it…He likes Policeman more than Fireman.”

The officer added John even stole a few of his chips. ” Little bugger’s hands are quick!!” 

