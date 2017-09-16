NightSide – Launch Nothing or Somewhere in Between

BOSTON (CBS) – North Korea launched its second missile test over Japan in as little as two weeks, prompting millions of Japanese people to follow an air-raid warning protocol. This only adds more fuel to the fire, in what was already an alarming situation to begin with. President Trump was directly open last month when he vowed “fire and fury” towards North Korea with regards to Guam. What should President Trump do and what options does he have? Are we headed to a nuclear showdown with North Korea?