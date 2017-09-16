Massive Tree Falls Onto Roof Of Newton Home

NEWTON (CBS) – A Newton family escaped injury when a massive tree uprooted and fell onto the roof of their house on Saturday morning.
The residents who live in the Whitney Road home told WBZ-TV’s Paul Burton that it “sounded like a bomb” when the large tree came toppling down.
The tree crashed into a child’s bedroom in the home, but the parents said they are grateful none of their three children were injured.
Building inspectors arrived at the house, which has been condemned due to the heavy damage.