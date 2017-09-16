NASCAR Driver Killed In Connecticut Plane Crash

GUILFORD, CT (CBS) — A NASCAR driver was one of two people killed in the crash of a private plane near Guilford, Connecticut.
Ted Christopher, 59, was aboard the plane when it went down in a wooded area near the Connecticut town.
Authorities have not said where the plane took off or where it was headed.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway said in a statement that Christopher will be missed.
“Christopher’s legacy will carry on for generations to come,” the Speedway said.
The name of the other person on board has not been released.