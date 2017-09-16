NASCAR Driver Killed In Connecticut Plane Crash

Filed Under: NASCAR, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Plane Crash, Ted Christopher

GUILFORD, CT (CBS) — A NASCAR driver was one of two people killed in the crash of a private plane near Guilford, Connecticut.

Ted Christopher, 59, was aboard the plane when it went down in a wooded area near the Connecticut town.

ted christopher NASCAR Driver Killed In Connecticut Plane Crash

Ted Christopher. (Photo credit: New Hampshire Motor Speedway)

Authorities have not said where the plane took off or where it was headed.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway said in a statement that Christopher will be missed.

“Christopher’s legacy will carry on for generations to come,” the Speedway said.

The name of the other person on board has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch