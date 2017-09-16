WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Hundreds Turnout At Statehouse To Protest End Of DACA

BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds of people were at the Statehouse in Boston Saturday for a rally to voice opposition to the end of the DACA immigration program.

Rojas Alvarez’s comment was shared by many at the rally.

“It’s a scary time. It’s a time where immigrants are under attack,” Alvarez said.

Rojas Alvarez says his future in the United States is in jeopardy. The 23 year-old is an undocumented immigrant. He’s one of the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients who fears deportation.

“I think a lot of immigrant youth are extremely scared, especially the young ones who have never had adult lives without DACA,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez was among the hundreds of people who rallied outside of the State House — upset with President Donald Trump’s plan to phase out DACA.

The program protected young, undocumented immigrant children from being deported.

Rally organizer Matthew Andrews says that people should reject the elimination of the DACA program. He urges immigrants to stand together.

“We want to say no to the repeal of DACA and raise the voices of people who have been marginalized and living in the shadows of our community because of their documentation status,” Andrews said.

It was, overall, a peaceful rally — with a message of inclusion.

Those who attended said they’re fighting for permanent immigrant protection and respect.

Jose Luis Santiago is against the treatment of those whose residency status is in question.

“People are being detained, harassed and deported and that’s really unjust. They’ve been living here 12, 20, 30 years and contribute so much to this country,” Santiago said.

President Donald Trump is giving Congress six months to come up with a solution before he eliminates the program.

There are about 8,000 DACA recipients living right here in Massachusetts.

