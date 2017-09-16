Harvard Student Groups: Reinstate Chelsea Manning

Filed Under: Chelsea Manning, Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE (AP) — Twelve Harvard University student groups are condemning the school’s reversal of a decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow.

The groups released a statement Saturday calling for Harvard to reinstate Manning as a fellow.

Harvard reversed its decision on Friday, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the visiting fellow designation for the soldier convicted of leaking classified information.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf says on the school’s website that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning wrote on Twitter that Harvard chills “marginalized voices under @cia pressure.”

Elmendorf didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment on Saturday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch