Cyclist Killed In Crash Identified As Charlton Middle School Teacher

Filed Under: Bicyclist Killed, Charlton, Dudley, John Paire

CHARLTON (CBS) – A bicyclist who was hit and killed Friday in Charlton has been identified as a middle school teacher.

Massachusetts State Police said 40-year-old John Paire was killed while riding his bike on Route 20 around 3:30 p.m.

The driver who hit Paire stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Superintendent Gregg Desto confirmed in a letter to the community that Paire, a longtime Dudley Middle School administrator and current Charlton Middle School teacher, was the victim in the crash.

“John was one of the true champions of the ‘students first’ philosophy that permeates our district,” Desto wrote. “Every decision he made was with the best interest of the kids in mind.”

bike Cyclist Killed In Crash Identified As Charlton Middle School Teacher

A bicyclist was hit and killed while riding on Route 20 in Charlton. (WBZ-TV)

Desto described Paire as a “rare leader” who was passionate about in and out of the school community.

“Our district is undoubtedly a lesser place for his passing, but I knew John well enough to know that he would not want us to just sit around and be sad,” Desto wrote. “He and I navigated many difficult situations together, and I know he would want us, first and foremost, to take care of our students and one another.”

Several Dudley and Charlton schools will be open on Sunday for community members to gather and greive.

In addition, counselors will be on hand Monday and Tuesday in school libraries for students and staff.

The crash that killed Paire remains under investigation.

