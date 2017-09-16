Brookline Proposal Would Change Board Name From ‘Selectmen’ To ‘Selectwomen’

BROOKLINE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts town says it will consider changing the name of its governing body from the Board of Selectmen to the Board of Selectwomen.
Under a proposal all members of the board, whether male or female, would be referred to as selectwomen.
A second proposal would create gender-neutral language for the board and its members.
Board members will take up the proposals at their November meeting.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)