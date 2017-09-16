Brookline Proposal Would Change Board Name From ‘Selectmen’ To ‘Selectwomen’

Filed Under: Board Of Selectmen, Politics

BROOKLINE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A Massachusetts town says it will consider changing the name of its governing body from the Board of Selectmen to the Board of Selectwomen.

Under a proposal all members of the board, whether male or female, would be referred to as selectwomen.

A second proposal would create gender-neutral language for the board and its members.

Board members will take up the proposals at their November meeting.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch