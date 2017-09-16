Celtics @ 7: Paul Pierce And Ray Allen End Years-Long Beef

BOSTON (CBS) – With the Celtics set to host Media Day Sept. 25 and begin training camp the following day in Rhode Island, the new NBA season for the new-look C’s is rapidly approaching.

But, every once in a while, it’s okay to take a look back, especially after a Boston legend and his future Hall of Fame teammate ended a years-long beef.

Paul Pierce and Ray Allen faced one another in a celebrity game in China during the week and Pierce took the first steps toward mending fences and reuniting the 2008 champs. Both spoke with the media about the long-standing feud and “Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman noted how perhaps some facts and memories have changed over the years.

