Salem, New Hampshire Police Looking For Four Missing Children

SALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE (CBS) —  Authorities in Salem, New Hampshire say the father of four children allegedly took the children on a trip to Colorado and is refusing to bring them home.

Salem Police Captain Joel Dolan says 30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto of Taunton picked up the children from their mother in Salem, New Hampshire and left the state.

giovanditto Salem, New Hampshire Police Looking For Four Missing Children

Matthew Giovanditto. (Photo credit: Salem, NH police)

A New Hampshire court gave their mother full custody rights and police say the mother made an agreement with Giovanditto to let him take the children while she relocated to Salem.

giovanditto kids Salem, New Hampshire Police Looking For Four Missing Children

Giovanditto kids. (Photo credit: Salem, NH police)

The children are four boys, ages 9, 8, and 5, and a 3-year-old girl.

Police say the man is driving a white Chevrolet Traverse with a New Hampshire disabled veterans plate with the number 2559.

He’s also thought to be pulling a Jayco Eagle pop-up camper with plate number T400759. Officials also say that Giovanditto is probably staying in campgrounds and parking lots in the Colorado Springs and Denver area.

Salem Police ask that anyone with information contact Salem Police at 603-890-2321.

