Salem, New Hampshire Police Looking For Four Missing Children

Cyclist Hit And Killed In CharltonA man on his bicycle was hit and killed in Charlton Friday afternoon.

Salem, New Hampshire Police Looking For Four Missing ChildrenAuthorities in Salem, New Hampshire say the biological father of four children allegedly took the children on a trip to Colorado and is refusing to bring them home.

Boston's New Home Run: Marathon Held Inside Fenway Park50 runners will circle the outfield 116 times to cover the classic 26.2-mile distance in a race being billed as the first marathon held entirely within the confines of a major league ballpark.

Man Charged With Hitting 3 Police Cruisers During PursuitPolice have arrested a man who they say hit multiple police cruisers while he fled from officers early Friday morning.