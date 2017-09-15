Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Places For Bread

Man cannot live by bread alone, but at these places, it would be worth a shot! These are the 8 Greatest places Phantom has found for bread lovers.

Bricco Panetteria

North End

Located down a narrow alleyway just off Hanover Street in Boston’s North End, Bricco Panetteria makes hot loaves of fresh bread all day. What they are baking ranges from simple sourdoughs to bread spiked with meats and cheeses, to their super popular Kalamata olive loaf.

Paul

Multiple Locations

Paul is a global bakery chain that originated in Paris over 125 years ago, and has recently set up shops in Somerville, Natick and Boston’s Downtown Crossing. A single batch of baguettes takes over seven hours to prepare, and goes thorough inspection before it can be sold. Another French favorite, the croissant, is given the star treatment to make sure it, too, comes out pure and simply delicious.



Darby’s Bakery

West Boylston

Darby’s Bakery in West Boylston is a small, old-fashioned spot that still makes it all from scratch, by hand. Rolling, cutting, and twisting. Filling, frosting, and topping everything from sweets like cookies, cakes and homemade candy bars, to savory items like the mouth-watering fresh baked Focaccias. The true standouts at Darby’s are their artisan breads, made using centuries’ old techniques.

When Pigs Fly

York, Maine

For 23 years, When Pigs Fly Bakery has been baking up some of the best breads in the country out of their state of the art facility in York, Maine. This powerhouse artisan bakery makes somewhere between 10 and 12 thousand loaves a day, with creative flavors you won’t find anywhere else. There is everything from sweet loaves like Apple Cinnamon, Banana Maple Walnut and even Chocolate bread, to savory versions like Red Pepper Hummus and Sicilian Green Olive with hot cherry peppers.



Aunt Carrie’s

Narragansett, RI

Aunt Carries in Narragansett, Rhode Island may be known for its clam cakes, but those in the know always start with some of their bread. This seaside spot has been serving hungry beach goers for close to a century, using old school recipes and even older equipment to mix the beautiful Raisin Cinnamon Bread, packed with sweet cinnamon sugar.

Hearth

Plymouth

Another Great 8 winner is Hearth in Plymouth. Owner Peter Nyberg and his wife Nicole have a passion for baking artisan breads using a natural starter, centuries old techniques, and a state of the art gas

deck oven with pressurized steam tubes to insure even heat. What started as a small wholesale bakery became so popular, they have added a retail section where customers can purchase breads to take home and enjoy. There is the crusty French Country bread, hearty Kalamata olive, sweet and satisfying fruit and nut, rustic Rosemary, and an incredible Four Cheese Bread.

Swissbakers

Reading, Allston

Swissbakers in Reading and Allston is a Swiss style bakery serving distinctively light ham and cheese croissants, fluffy and flavorful bacon and leek quiches, and soft, toasty, authentic pretzels in every size and shape you can imagine. But the best thing on the menu has to be the Choco Weggli, which features two of Switzerland’s favorite foods: bread and chocolate together.

Virgilio’s

Gloucester

Rounding out the Great 8 is Virgilio’s in Gloucester. Since 1934, this classic Italian bakery has been serving some of the best sandwiches on the North Shore. The key ingredient to their sensational spuckies, like the Italian or a Steak Bomb, is the hot bread baked fresh every hour.

