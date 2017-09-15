Tom Brady: No Chance This Is My Last Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Retirement doesn’t appear to be on Tom Brady’s radar.

In an interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS This Morning, Brady was asked if there is any chance this is his last season. The future Hall of Famer’s answer was short.

“No,” he replied.

Norah O’Donnell gets a passing lesson from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. (CBS This Morning)

Brady told O’Donnell his training has allowed him to get stronger at 40 years old than at any point in his career.

“I would say I’m faster now and quicker now than when I first started playing football,” Brady said.

Brady also weighed in on his famously strict diet, telling O’Donnell he has never tried coffee, eats only a small amount of salt, rarely indulges on sugar, and almost never eats dairy “unless it’s really good ice cream.”

O’Donnell’s full interview with Brady will air at 9 a.m. on CBS Sunday Morning.

