WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Patriots’ Hightower, Amendola Miss Practice, Unlikely To Play Against Saints

Filed Under: Danny Amendola, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Patriots Injuries, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking like the Patriots will be without Dont’a Hightower and Danny Amendola this weekend in New Orleans.

Hightower (knee) and Amendola (concussion/knee) both missed their third day of practice on Friday, an indication that they won’t be able to suit up Sunday afternoon when the Patriots pay a visit to the Saints.

Both players were injured in New England’s Week 1 loss to Kansas City last Thursday, and there was some hope that the 10-day layoff would allow them to heal up enough to play in New Orleans. That doesn’t appear to be the case, though we should have a better indication later Friday when New England releases their injury report for the week.

If Amendola can’t go, the Patriots will be left with just three healthy wide receivers on the depth chart: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. They would also have to find someone else to field punts.

In addition to Hightower and Amendola, special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) also missed his third practice of the week, making it unlikely he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Saints game on 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBZ-TV — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins on 98.5FM at 10am with Patriots Preview and on WBZ-TV at 11:30am on Patriots GameDay. After the game, stay tuned for Patriots 5th Quarter on WBZ-TV and three full hours of postgame coverage on 98.5 The Sports Hub!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch