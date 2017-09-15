Patriots’ Hightower, Amendola Miss Practice, Unlikely To Play Against Saints

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking like the Patriots will be without Dont’a Hightower and Danny Amendola this weekend in New Orleans.

Hightower (knee) and Amendola (concussion/knee) both missed their third day of practice on Friday, an indication that they won’t be able to suit up Sunday afternoon when the Patriots pay a visit to the Saints.

Both players were injured in New England’s Week 1 loss to Kansas City last Thursday, and there was some hope that the 10-day layoff would allow them to heal up enough to play in New Orleans. That doesn’t appear to be the case, though we should have a better indication later Friday when New England releases their injury report for the week.

If Amendola can’t go, the Patriots will be left with just three healthy wide receivers on the depth chart: Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett. They would also have to find someone else to field punts.

In addition to Hightower and Amendola, special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) also missed his third practice of the week, making it unlikely he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

