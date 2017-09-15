NightSide – Were Jemele Hill’s Tweets a Fireable Offense?

BOSTON (CBS) – Once again, ESPN has found itself at the center of a controversy involving one of its personalities. Jemele Hill tweeted about President Trump on Monday, calling him a white supremacist and stating that he is ignorant and offensive. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, later said the comments were “one of the more outrageous comments that anyone can make, and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN”. ESPN has released a statement saying that the comments do not reflect the network’s views, but that Hill will not be fired for them. Rich Holt from Project 21 joins Dan to explain why he believes Hill’s comments undermine race relations in this country and reflect poorly on ESPN’s brand. Do you think she should be taken off the air for what she said?