NightSide – Religious Freedom vs. Individual Rights

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – One of our country’s founding principles was the separation of church and state. But in recent years, we have struggled as a nation to define where one person’s rights begin and another’s end. Should a bakery be forced to make a cake for a gay wedding if the owners are Christians that don’t in same-sex marriage? Should a company have to provide its employees health coverage that includes contraception if that goes against the owner’s beliefs? Attorney Wendy Kaminer talks with Dan about the blurry line between religious liberty and individual rights.

