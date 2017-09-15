NightSide – Is DACA a Done Deal?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last night, President Trump met with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over dinner to discuss the future of DACA. After the meeting, initial reports suggested that the two sides had reached a deal. As more time has passed, however, the story has become more complicated, and President Trump has said that they have not currently reached an agreement on how to proceed. Do you think the Dreamers should be allowed to stay? Or should President Trump stick with the more conservative members of his party who want this program ended once and for all? Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, checks in with Dan to give her thoughts.