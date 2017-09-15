Transit Police To Increase Presence On MBTA Following London Attack

BOSTON (CBS) – MBTA Transit Police said no threats have been made in Boston, but additional plainclothes officers will be deployed on trains following the latest terrorist attack in London.

An improvised explosive device at the Parson’s Green London Underground train station injured 22 people. Police said no one was killed as the device that was used appeared to at least partially fail.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke out against the “act of hate” on Twitter on Friday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of London as they face this act of hate. Boston stands by your side. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) September 15, 2017

Transit Police said in a statement the attack “serves a stark reminder transit systems around the world are a target rich environment for those with nefarious intent.”

Although we have no actionable intelligence nor have we been made aware of any threat, credible or otherwise, against the MBTA we will increase our uniform presence on the system. Additionally, we will deploy plainclothes officers specially trained to detect behaviors exhibited by individuals who pose a threat to our riding public.

Transit Police will also continue to monitor public safety cameras to spot potential threats.

“We encourage everyone to go about their business but remain aware of their surroundings and contact us should they see anything they deem suspicious,” Transit Police said. “Together we can maintain as safe a system as possible.”