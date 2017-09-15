WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Man Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend Last Year Arraigned Friday

Filed Under: Christina Hager, Emilio Delarosa, Wanda Rosa

SALEM (CBS) — The man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death was in court Friday, flown in from California where police finally found him.

Emilio DeLarosa was arraigned for murder and for violating a restraining order to stay away from the victim, Wanda Rosa.

methuen suspect delarosa Man Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend Last Year Arraigned Friday

Methuen suspect Emilio DeLarosa. (WBZ-TV)

Wanda Rosa’s brother wore a T-shirt with a blown-up picture of her face across the front when he faced her alleged killer in court. Officers had to stop another man from making obscene gestures with his finger.

victim t shirt Man Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend Last Year Arraigned Friday

Wanda Rosa’s brother in a t-shirt with his sister’s picture on it. (WBZ-TV)

It was a moment her family has had a full year to prepare for. Last week, her mother told WBZ she wanted to see Emilio DeLarosa’s face. “He has to be reminded what he did,” she said.

So when he finally appeared in Salem Superior Court for his arraignment, they glared at him. It was hours after he had landed at Logan Airport in Boston from the West Coast, where U.S. Marshals found him living and working under a fake name.

“He fled immediately following the murder,” said prosecutor Kate MacDougall. “Despite constant efforts by the state fugitive unit to locate him, he was only located last week in California.”

Prosecutors say DeLarosa strangled Rosa, his on-again-off-again girlfriend, in her Methuen apartment in front of their toddler son September 12, 2016.

Court records show a history of abuse over many years, including an active restraining order she had taken out against him. DeLarosa had already served a prison sentence for assaulting her, and was still on probation for that on the day of the murder.

DeLarosa is being held without bail. He faces a first degree murder charge and violation of an abuse prevention order.

The family had no comment after the court hearing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch