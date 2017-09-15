Man Charged With Hitting 3 Police Cruisers During Pursuit

RAYNHAM (CBS) — Police have arrested a man who they say hit multiple police cruisers while he fled from officers.

Herberto Almonte, 32, of Port Jefferson, New York was arrested by Raynham police early Friday morning.

He was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon or motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspending license, failure to stop for police, red light violation, marked lanes violation, mistreatment of a police dog, and four counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

Almonte also already had two active warrants out of Brockton District Court for larceny of a drug and breaking and entering.

Police initially came in contact with Almonte while responding to a well-being check on an individual in a parked car at the Raynham Walmart.

According to officials, Almonte’s passenger yelled something to police and then he sped off while police were trying to identify that person. A police chase over grass embankments, around the parking lot and into the road then ensued.

Almonte drove erratically, crossed a median into opposite lanes and into another parking lot, then onto Route 44 and Orchard Street where he then rammed his car into a police cruiser, police said.

Officials were eventually able to box Almonte off and arrest him.

Following the incident, the well-being check was properly conducted.