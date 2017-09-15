WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Man Formally Charged In I-93 Shootings, Dorchester Murder

Filed Under: Dorchester, Interstate 93, Lance Holloman, Motorcyclists Shot

CBS BOSTON (CBS) — A Dorchester man has been formally charged in connection to a shooting on I-93 South that left one man dead and another injured, and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman in Dorchester.

Officials say that 30-year-old Lance Holloman shot Scott M. Stevens, 32, of East Taunton, and Stevens’ 54-year-old father while they rode their motorcycles on I-93 on Sunday. Stevens died from his injuries on Tuesday, his father is expected to survive.

holloman Man Formally Charged In I 93 Shootings, Dorchester Murder

Lance Holloman. (Image credit: Cheryl Fiandaca – WBZ-TV)

Later Sunday night, police found Michaela Gingras dead inside a home on Santuit Street in Dorchester. Police say Gingras was Holloman’s girlfriend.

shields Man Formally Charged In I 93 Shootings, Dorchester Murder

Police say Lance Holloman’s girlfriend was murdered in her Dorchester apartment Sept. 10, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Holloman was arrested by Franklin Police for three outstanding warrants after a car crash early Monday morning.

According to the District Attorney, one of the warrants “charged unlawful possession of a firearm for a May 31 incident in which he allegedly directed another person to throw a loaded handgun from a vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.”

During his arraignment Monday, Holloman had his $150,000 cash bail revoked for 60 days because of an unrelated pending case charging assault and battery and animal cruelty. An additional $500 was added to bail for a charge of driving with a suspended license.

He has now been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other offenses. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

