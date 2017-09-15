Report: Colts Will Start Jacoby Brissett In Week 2

BOSTON (CBS) — The Indianapolis Colts are handing the keys to Jacoby Brissett.

The former Patriots’ third-stringer will get the start for the Colts on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Sources: The #Colts are planning on starting QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday vs. #AZCardinals. Former starter Scott Tolzien goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2017

With Andrew Luck sidelined with a shoulder injury, the Colts acquired Brissett via trade just days ahead of the 2017 season, sending receiver Phillip Dorsett to New England in return. Brissett replaced the abysmal Scott Tolzien under center in Indianapolis’ embarrassing 46-9 Week 1 loss to the Rams, completing two of his three pass attempts.

Tolzien threw for just 128 yards with a pair of interceptions and finished with a 33.8 passer rating, so you can understand why the Colts are turning to Brissett this weekend. It also just goes to show just how much of a mess the quarterback situation is in Indy without Andrew Luck.