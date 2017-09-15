Debris From Brookline Building Hits Pavement Three Floors Below

BROOKLINE (CBS) — The facade of an apartment building housing Boston University students fell to the ground Friday.

Some of the students who were in the building at the time say they were surprised.

B.U. students Sky DiGirolamo and Danielle Danowski live on the third floor of the building on Egmont Street in Brookline. They were getting ready for class when the facade cracked and fell to the ground.

“I heard like a big crack and I just turned left and it all came crashing down,” Danowski said.

DiGirolamo said she was also getting ready for class.

“It felt like an earthquake from above,” DiGirolamo said.

Danowski said the whole building shook.

“I heard this huge rumble and it felt like the whole building was shaking,” Danowski said. “I looked to my left out my window and we saw huge slabs of concrete falling down.”

Brookline Police and Fire arrived a few minutes after the noon collapse and told the students living in two adjacent buildings that they had to evacuate.

B.U.’s dean reached out to the students.

“He was really nice and he said in the worst case scenario we could stay in a dorm. And he had food and water for us if we needed anything,” Danowski said.

The tenants are displaced and are only allowed to go in the building long enough to bring out their belongings.

Displaced Boston University students stand outside their apartment w/ belongings after partial building collapse @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/dBRvkpfRq2 — Chantee Lans WBZ (@ChanteeLans) September 15, 2017

The town inspector says he doesn’t remember that the building owned by Ka Fai LLC has had any previous difficulties.

Fortunately no one was hurt and crews will continue working until all of the debris is removed.