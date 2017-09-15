Man Charged With Assaulting Children At Dudley Boys & Girls Club

BOSTON (CBS) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Southbridge man in connection with alleged assaults at the Boys & Girls club in Dudley.

Police said charges have been filed in Dudley District Court against a 33-year-old man whose identity was not released.

The man, who was fired from the Boys & Girls Club of Webster-Dudley for violating club policy, is accused of pulling girls by their hair or clothing and kissing others on their cheeks.

A 12-year-old girl told WBZ-TV that the man told her he was going to “smack the braces” off of her.

Police charged him with six counts of assault and battery on a child and one count of disturbing the peace.

The alleged assaults took place in the area of the Boys & Girls Club cafeteria. All of the victims were minors.

The former employee will be summonsed to a hearing before a magistrate, likely in October, and if sufficient cause is found he will be scheduled for arraignment.