David Pastrnak Thanks Bruins, Mother On Twitter After Signing New Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak has himself a new deal with the Bruins. And now he has a couple of people to thank.

The 21-year-old winger is expected to report to Bruins training camp this weekend after signing a new six-year, $40 million extension to keep him in the fold through the 2022-23 season. He quickly took to Twitter on Thursday to thank the Bruins for rewarding him with the new contract – and also his mother.

“Thank you @NHLBruins excited be a Bruin for next 6 years and especially thanks to this lady I wouldn’t be where I’m without her #LoveuMom,” his tweet reads.

Thank you @NHLBruins excited be a Bruin for next 6 years and especially Thanks to this lady I wouldn't be where I'm without her #LoveuMom pic.twitter.com/1xOQkvrwdH — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) September 14, 2017

Pastrnak’s mother has supported him heavily throughout the pursuit of his dream to play professional hockey, especially in recent years. Since losing his father, Milan, to cancer in 2013, Pastrnak has dedicated his young career to honoring his memory. Milan had previously coached David on a junior league team when he was just 12 and pushed him to be a hockey player as a kid. His signature goal celebration, in which he kisses his hands and points to the sky, is a way of dedicating his goals to Milan.

Not only has Pastrnak realized his dream, he’s excelled in the early years of his career and now has the lucrative contract to back it up.