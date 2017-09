Car Crashes Through Milford Dollar Store WindowA car crashed through the big, front, plate-glass window of the Dollar Tree store in Milford Friday.

Man Accused Of Killing His Girlfriend Last Year Arraigned FridayThe man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death was in court Friday, flown in from California where police finally found him.

Man Formally Charged In I-93 Shootings, Dorchester MurderOfficials say that 30-year-old Lance Holloman has now been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other offenses.

NH Group Asks To Fly Christian Flag At Boston City HallCity Hall has denied a New Hampshire group's request to fly the Christian flag on the plaza's flagpole, citing the separation of church and state.