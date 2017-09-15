Call For Action: After Calls To Airbnb, Woman Collects Late Rental Fee

YARMOUTH (CBS) — Linda Viitanen of Yarmouth Port has rented her Palm Beach area condo through Airbnb dozens of times. Each time, the rental payment is promptly credited to her bank account.

“Within that day or the very next morning,” she said.

But when she accepted a request for a month-long rental, she got nervous when she didn’t see that immediate payment.

Days turned into weeks and she spent hours on the phone trying to get paid.

“I did have to make seven, eight phone calls and I could only get through to customer service and they couldn’t help me,” she said.

Linda and her husband depend on that extra income to stretch their retirement budget, so she reached out to the I-Team’s Call For Action and we called Airbnb.

“Call For Action called and within three hours, I got my payment,” Viitanen said.

Airbnb apologized and explained the payment got hung up in their computer system because the guest changed the start date at the last minute.

Linda still loves the income Airbnb provides but was happy for Call For Action’s help on this one glitch.

“It was so easy to reach out and get a response from you. I’m just delighted,” she said.

If you have an issue that you need help with, reach out to the I-Team’s Call For Action at 617-787-7070, or email us at WBZCALLFORACTION@CBS.COM.