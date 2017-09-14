Tony Romo Will Be CBS’ Analyst For Patriots-Saints Game On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Among the biggest surprises for football fans in Week 1 was the outstanding color commentary provided by Tony Romo in the Raiders-Titans game.

This week, Patriots fans will get a firsthand experience of the Romo phenomenon, as he’s been assigned to the Patriots-Saints game in New Orleans.

Paired with lead play-by-play man Jim Nantz, Romo provided viewers a glimpse into what a quarterback sees at the line of scrimmage and the adjustments that are made before the snap.

ICYMI: Tony Romo can predict plays before they happen pic.twitter.com/GmB1GWWyZ9 — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) September 13, 2017

Romo announced his retirement in April, after a back injury sidelined him in the 2016 preseason and opened the door for rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to take over the Cowboys’ QB job. Romo’s job with CBS was known at the time of his retirement, and given his lack of experience, many football fans had questions about his abilities.

But he put forth an impressive performance in Week 1, and he figures to have an even larger audience for Week 2.