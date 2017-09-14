Tom Brady ‘Not Oblivious,’ But Not Concerned About Concussions

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that while he’s “not oblivious” to concussions, he also doesn’t worry about the dangers of head injuries.

Brady discussed his health regiment in a one-on-one interview with CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell that will air Sunday at 9 a.m.

“I don’t worry about them, no,” Brady told O’Donnell about concussions. “I mean, I’m not oblivious to them. I mean, I understand the risks that, you know, come with…the physical nature of our game.”

The 40-year-old quarterback discussed his new book, The TB12 Method, during the interview and also touched on life at home with his family and other topics.

Tom Brady sits down with CBS This Morning co-host Norah O’Donnell. (CBS)

Brady was asked what impacts studies about concussions will have on the NFL.

“I don’t know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I’m not going to pretend to predict it,” Brady says. “And I’m going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I’m gonna take on Sunday.”

Brady also doubled down on his hopes of playing until he’s 45 years old.

“I do want to go out on my terms,” Brady tells O’Donnell. “I do want to go out playing my best.”

