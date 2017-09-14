Vigil Held For Woman Found Dead In Revere 25 Years Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A vigil is planned for Thursday evening to remember Susan Taraskiewicz.
Twenty-five years ago, in September 1992, she went to pick up food for her and her Logan co-workers and she never returned to work.
Her body was found a few nights later in the trunk of her car that was parked in the parking lot of an auto repair shop along Route 1-A in Revere.
Her murder was never solved and her family and friends are gathering at “World Series Park” to share stories and their memories of Taraskiewicz.