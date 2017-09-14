Phantom Gourmet: Mission On The Bay In Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT – Restaurateur Marty Bloom was a man on a mission: to create the ultimate ocean front dining destination. With Mission on the Bay, it’s mission accomplished. With breathtaking views of the Atlantic, the beach, and the Boston skyline, the massive, multi-level restaurant and bar in Swampscott is stunning.

Before it became Mission on the Bay, the location was home to Red Rock Bistro. Marty decided to tear it down, and re-build something extraordinary. After an extensive construction project, they ended up with a gorgeous space sporting two bars on the first floor, a sushi bar, an eye-catching exposed kitchen, and a huge ocean bar on the deck.

“When people come in, the first thing you notice is just the wall of windows, which we open up in the summer so the breeze is going right through the dining room,” stated Chef David Buckley. “There’s a view of the city skyline of Boston. Nahant in the background. It’s just gorgeous.”

“We’re always trying to source everything locally, the freshest seafood possible, and our own little Mission on the Bay twist to everything,” the chef explained. “There’s Latin influence, Asian influence, American fare, the classic seafood dishes, and steaks galore. Just something for everybody.”

They offer crispy, plump, and golden fried clams and classic New England lobster rolls packed with fresh-shucked meat lightly dressed in mayo. You can also find a fresh California style Cobb salad, Latin-style short rib empanadas, Spanish-style paella, and the ultra-popular Thai style ribs.

“We actually braise them with fresh citrus, so we have limes, oranges, lemons, fresh ginger, red Fresco chilies in there, soy sauce. And that just steams into the ribs as we’re cooking them until they’re falling off the bone,” chef David described.

For a little more Asian influence, check out the addictive crispy dumplings

“It’s a gyoza skin, which is like a traditional Asian dumpling wrapper. The filling is fresh lobster meat, char-grilled corn, a little fresh shallots in there, and butter.”

For the purest essence of seafood at its finest, the shellfish tower offers the full ocean’s bounty.

“It’s awesome. It’s a spectacle. It’s a lot of raw, locally sourced oysters, fresh lobster tail, shrimp cocktail,” Chef David listed. “If you’re hungry, you’ll enjoy it.”

Beef eaters have plenty to enjoy as well, from filet mignon, to skirt steak, to burgers – like the one known as the Grand Cheeseburger.

“Fresh ground beef, house made pickles, we make our own smoky aioli, New Hampshire smokehouse Canadian bacon that’s grilled, Vermont cheddar, brioche bun, fresh-shaved romaine, beefsteak tomato and sliced onion,” Chef David described. “All those flavors together, it’s a really good burger.”

For some beef with a Brazilian flare, the marinated churrasco with chimichurri sauce packs a perfect blend of smoky, spicy, and salty. On the more traditional side of the steak menu, there is the Filet Oscar, kicked up with a little bit of modern flare.

“They’re hand-cut, grilled to perfection,” David said. “We make Bearnaise sauce every single day. It’s not the stuff you would get in a package. Grilled asparagus and then it’s served with our boursin, Yukon smashed potatoes which we broil in the broiler so it has a nice crust on top.”

Even though customers might have high expectations coming into such an impressive space, Mission on the Bay still delivers on its mission.

“We’re doing something here that I’m very proud of,” David said. “The view, the food, the cocktails, the service, we really have something for everybody.”

You can find Mission on the Bay at 141 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, and online at missiononthebay.com.

