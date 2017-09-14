Paddle-Boarder’s Go-Pro Captures Closeup Video Of Humpback Whale

SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) — Mike Lamagna of Andover is an experienced commercial fisherman, but he was still stunned by what he saw while paddle-boarding at Seabrook beach.

“I heard something to my right, I spun around quickly and the juvenile humpback was surfacing, coming right at me, coming up to say hello,” recalled Lamagna.

His Go-Pro video of a humpback whale right next to him as he paddle-boarded off New Hampshire has gone viral. He was only 200 yards from Seabrook beach.

Lamagna said he was “always taught not to panic in any situation out there,” but added, “I definitely thought I was going in.”

According to Lamagna, the whale could be seen swimming from the beach, so he purposefully headed out to catch a closer glimpse.

He said, “Turned 30-years-old last week, don’t know if I’ll ever have an experience like that again on the water, it was really one of a kind.”