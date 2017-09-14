NightSide – Wednesdays with Walsh

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stops by for his monthly visit with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about the latest Boston news and to take your calls! Dan and Mayor Walsh will discuss how Boston would handle the type of extreme weather that Texas and Florida were recently hit by, how the city is dealing with the ongoing opioid crisis, a potential tax on Logan Airport pickups and drop-offs, President Trump’s recent decision on DACA, and whatever else you’d like to hear discussed!