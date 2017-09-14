NightSide – Wednesdays with Walsh

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ, Wednesdays With Walsh

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stops by for his monthly visit with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about the latest Boston news and to take your calls! Dan and Mayor Walsh will discuss how Boston would handle the type of extreme weather that Texas and Florida were recently hit by, how the city is dealing with the ongoing opioid crisis, a potential tax on Logan Airport pickups and drop-offs, President Trump’s recent decision on DACA, and whatever else you’d like to hear discussed!

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch