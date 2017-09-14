NightSide – A Firsthand Account of Hillary’s Book Launch

BOSTON (CBS) – Hillary Clinton’s new book “What Happened”, which contains Clinton’s reflections on the turbulent 2016 campaign, was officially released yesterday. Maureen Callahan, an editor and writer for the New York Post, covered the first officially Hillary Clinton book-signing event yesterday in New York City. Callahan checks in with Dan to tell us all about it. As the former Secretary of State attempts to make her resurgence onto the national stage, another former failed presidential candidate is contemplating his own return to politics. The latest rumor is that 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will run for the Senate in Utah if the incumbent Republican Senator Orrin Hatch decides to retire. The question is simple – who needs to go away more, Romney or Clinton?