Massachusetts Soldier Killed In Military Training Exercise

DUNSTABLE (CBS) — Thirty-two year old Staff Sergeant Alexander Dalida of Dunstable was killed in a training exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He is one of the eight soldiers involved in the incident.
The training exercise is reported to have involved demolition and explosives.
The other seven soldiers were injured and the Army is currently investigating the incident.
Dalida was going through the Special Forces Qualification Course at Ft. Bragg. He was training to become a Special Forces Combat Engineer.
Ft. Bragg Special Forces Training Group Commander, Colonel Michael Kornburger says the Army’s current priority is taking care of Dalida’s family.
“Our primary focus right now is to care for his loved ones. We will honor Staff Sgt. Dalida and help his family in their time of need,” Kornburger said.
Dalida joined the Army in 2006 and has served at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and at Fort Eustis in Virginia.