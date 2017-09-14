HealthWatch: Taking Anti-Depressants; Blaming Bad Teeth On Your Genes

BOSTON (CBS) — Many people take antidepressants to treat anxiety but often stop the medication once their symptoms are under control.

But an analysis of dozens of studies involving more than 5,000 patients finds that those who stopped their antidepressants within one year of remission were at significantly higher risk of relapse

If a patient with an anxiety disorder has a good response to antidepressant treatment, some doctors recommend stopping the drug after some period of time.

This analysis suggests that antidepressants should be continued for at least one year, and perhaps even longer, though future studies are needed.

YOU CAN’T BLAME YOUR BAD TEETH ON YOUR GENES

More than 90% of adults have dental cavities, but you can’t blame your bad teeth on your genes.

Researchers studied nearly 500 sets of twins, both identical and fraternal, and say across the board, the twin with better oral hygiene and a better diet had fewer cavities.

Cavities develop when bacteria in the mouth convert sugar to acid which eats away at your teeth. You do inherit certain mouth bacteria from your parents but those bacteria are not the ones that tend to cause cavities.

Instead, eating a lot of sugar promotes the growth of those bacteria, so focus on your diet and how well you brush your teeth rather than blaming your parents for your tooth decay.