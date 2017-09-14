Walsh: Fenway Anti-Racism Banner Good Message, But Wrong Time And Place

BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh says the anti-racism banner unfurled at Fenway Park during Wednesday night’s Red Sox-A’s game may have intended to carry a good message–but it was the wrong time and place for it.

The sign was draped over the middle of the Green Monster during the fourth inning, and featured a black background with white letters that read “Racism is as American as baseball.”

Walsh said this banner and past instances of racism were incomparable.

“What it sounds like is, it was in support of Black Lives Matter, which is against racism,” Walsh said.

The banner was up for about 60 seconds before it and its handlers were removed by Red Sox security.

A group calling itself Boston Antifa took credit for the incident, and said it was inspired by article by an ESPN writer.

#AntifaBost says it was inspired by article by Howard Bryant of ESPN. Banner hung during 4th inning at Fenway. Protesters ejected.#wbz pic.twitter.com/8UEiTY97FI — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) September 14, 2017

That group says they’re against racism, but others said the message was unclear.

Many on Twitter began questioning the meaning, as well as the purpose of Fenway as the backdrop.

Is it just me or are most people misunderstanding the Fenway protest banner? Aren't they trying to point out America has a racism problem? — DACA Lives On (@WilliamAHirsch) September 14, 2017

The Red Sox released a statement saying, “During the 4th inning of tonight’s game, four fans unfurled a banner over the left field wall in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individuals involved were escorted out of Fenway Park.”

“I think any time that there’s a banner that is lofted over The Monster, it catches your attention,” Red Sox Manager John Farrell said during a Thursday morning press conference. “But in terms of the messaging and what was felt, I don’t know that we know the group that might have been behind it. Certainly they have the right to express their opinions, and I know that we have a policy that you can’t affix a banner from anywhere in the ballpark.”

The issue of racism at Fenway has been widely discussed over the summer. It was just a few months ago that Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he was called the N-word by a Red Sox fan.

There’s also debate over changing the name of Yawkey Way, the street which borders one side of the park.

Its named after longtime Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who had the reputation of being racist for not allowing African-Americans on the team.

“All I can speak from is my own experiences,” Farrell said, addressing accusations of racism at the park. “I believe that there is no place for racism. We have the benefit of working in such a multicultural, multiethnic group, it’s reflected in our clubhouse and there’s so many good things that come from that. But it’s unfortunate that you see examples of it.”

As for the latest incident with the banner, Farrell said he didn’t believe there was any knee-jerk reaction to it, and said the team remained focused on the game.

“The game is the event, not a setting in which banners are going to be erected,” he said.

It is up to the Red Sox organization whether or not to press charges against the protesters.