Bruins Sign David Pastrnak To Six-Year Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — After a long summer of negotiation, the Boston Bruins have agreed to terms with winger David Pastrnak.

The Bruins locked up Pastrnak for the next six seasons, and at a reasonable price at $6.67 million per year.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported the deal around 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the Bruins made the official announcement 30 minutes later.

The $6.67 million cap hit for Pastrnak will be the fourth-highest on the team, behind David Krejci, Tuukka Rask, and Patrice Bergeron.

Pastrnak, 21, scored 34 goals with 36 assists last year, ranking second on the Bruins in both categories behind only Brad Marchand.

Pastrnak will earn $4 mil more than Filip Forsberg who signed a $36 mil ext in Nashville in 2016. Used as a comp in the negotiation. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 14, 2017

Pastrnak entered the summer as a restricted free agent, which essentially eliminated other teams from getting involved in any contract offers. Yet the Bruins and Pastrnak remained far apart on a potential deal all summer long, after Edmonton signed 21-year-old center Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year deal worth $8 million per year. Both sides largely kept their offers and requests private, but it’s been believed that Pastrnak has been seeking a deal close to that of Draisaitl.

Bruins training camp is set to open Thursday, with the team’s first preseason game scheduled for Monday.