NH Driver Throws Eggs At Woman After Road Rage Incident, Police Say

CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking to find a driver who they say threw eggs a woman and her car after a road rage confrontation.

Conway Police said the incident falls under the category of “it’s OK to think it, but not OK to do it.”

On September 2, a woman’s car was egged near L.L. Bean in North Conway.

Police determined that the victim and a man were involved in a road rage incident a short time before the egging.

The man, who was driving a maroon pickup truck, went to a store and bought eggs.

He allegedly covered his license plates with paper, then went back to where the woman was parked and threw eggs at her and her vehicle before driving off.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man and his truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.