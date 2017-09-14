WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
NH Driver Throws Eggs At Woman After Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Filed Under: North Conway, Road Rage

CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking to find a driver who they say threw eggs a woman and her car after a road rage confrontation.

Conway Police said the incident falls under the category of “it’s OK to think it, but not OK to do it.”

On September 2, a woman’s car was egged near L.L. Bean in North Conway.

egg NH Driver Throws Eggs At Woman After Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Police say this man went into a store, bought eggs, then threw them at a woman who he was in a road rage dispute with. (Image Credit: Conway Police)

Police determined that the victim and a man were involved in a road rage incident a short time before the egging.

The man, who was driving a maroon pickup truck, went to a store and bought eggs.

He allegedly covered his license plates with paper, then went back to where the woman was parked and threw eggs at her and her vehicle before driving off.

egg1 NH Driver Throws Eggs At Woman After Road Rage Incident, Police Say

A truck involved in a Conway, N.H. road rage incident. (Image Credit: Conway Police)

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man and his truck.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

