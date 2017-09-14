Boston Police Conclude 1-Year Test Of Body Cameras

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are concluding a one year test of body-worn cameras on 100 officers.
The department said this week that the pilot program launched last Sept. 12 resulted in over 4,400 hours of video related to over 33,000 incidents.
City officials aren’t yet committed to a full rollout.
Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says any new technology investment must support the department’s community policing efforts.
Police Commissioner William Evans says he’ll await the findings of Northeastern University researchers assessing the program’s effectiveness.
A preliminary report is expected by December, with a fuller analysis out around June 2018.
But the Boston Police Camera Action Team, a local activist group, called on the administration not to delay things further.
The program was held up last year after the city’s largest police union objected.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)