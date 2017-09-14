Boston Police Conclude 1-Year Test Of Body Cameras

Filed Under: Boston Police, Police Body Cameras

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are concluding a one year test of body-worn cameras on 100 officers.

The department said this week that the pilot program launched last Sept. 12 resulted in over 4,400 hours of video related to over 33,000 incidents.

City officials aren’t yet committed to a full rollout.

camera Boston Police Conclude 1 Year Test Of Body Cameras

Body camera worn by some Boston Police officers. (WBZ-TV)

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says any new technology investment must support the department’s community policing efforts.

Police Commissioner William Evans says he’ll await the findings of Northeastern University researchers assessing the program’s effectiveness.

A preliminary report is expected by December, with a fuller analysis out around June 2018.

But the Boston Police Camera Action Team, a local activist group, called on the administration not to delay things further.

The program was held up last year after the city’s largest police union objected.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch