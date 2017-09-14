WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
69th Annual Emmy Awards: 69 Seconds With Stephen Colbert

In honor of the 69th Emmy Awards, CBS sat down with Stephen Colbert, host of the Emmy nominated The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a speed round of questions from his most memorable guest to his surprising answer for the funniest person he knows and more!

Who has been the most memorable guest on your show?

Josh Brolin was pretty great. I drew chest hair on him with a Sharpie because he was kind of bloated and hairless which was surprising because I think of him as being lean and hairy. He has a lean and hairy look.

Name the people you would love to interview on The Late Show… 

I would love to interview Jesus. AS the Rolling Stones say, “I don’t want to talk about Jesus, I just want to see his face.” I’d also like to ask, ‘How am I doing? Do I need to change anything between now and my final exams?’

Could you imagine how huge the number would be if I actually had The Lord on the show. That’s like a 9 share.

Who’s the funniest person you know?

It might be Dana Carvey or Conan O’Brien or Jon Stewart or this guy I grew up with named Russell Garrard who you’ve never heard of but might be the funniest person I grew up with.

What’s the last TV show you binged watched?

Oh, Stranger Things. That is my childhood, I was those boys. They are more socially adept than I was at that same age.

Be sure to tune in to the 69th Emmy Awards on September 17th at 5 PM PT/8 PM EST on CBS.

