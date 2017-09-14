2017 Emmy Nominee List

Close Call With Jose On The Way? Jose is still churning out in the Atlantic and will start to make a move this weekend. By early next week, it is expected to make a close pass to New England.

Beyond The Forecast: No Way (Hurricane) JoseHurricane Jose has gotten very little coverage, lurking in the shadows of Irma for the past several days. But it is there, headed nowhere fast, spinning around in circles, waiting for some sort of direction.