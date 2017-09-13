Rescuers Save Entangled Whale Off Cape Cod

Rescuers Save Entangled Whale Off Cape CodThe Center for Coastal Studies says its Marine Animal Entanglement Response team disentangled the whale off Ballston Beach in Truro.

3 Questioned, Released After Young Man Shot On Boston CommonThe three teens taken into police custody after a shooting on Boston Common have been questioned and released, according to investigators.

Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart In Cambridge HospitalA pair of identical twin sisters gave birth at the same hospital less than a day apart last month.

Foxboro Police Look To Identify Patriots Fan Seen On Surveillance VideoPolice are looking to identify a man seen on video who may be connected to an incident near Gillette Stadium during the team’s season-opening game.