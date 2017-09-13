WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: 3 pm: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center News Conference On Murder | Read More

Employee Productivity: What Is Time Theft & How Do You Stop It?

Filed Under: Employee Communication, Human Resources, Small Business Pulse, Time Theft
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
From fibbing on time sheets to using work time for play time, the concept of time theft is one of the biggest issues to employers and human resource departments alike. Whenever an employee is on the clock and not working, your employee is committing time theft. It’s nearly impossible to detect, as it takes many forms. The consequences often affects your company’s bottom line, but by then it’s too late. The Kentucky CPA Journal estimates that a collective $400 billion is lost in productivity each year. So, what can be done? Here are some answers to help your company’s battle with time theft.
 

 
Automated attendance system

An automated attendance system can allow you to carefully and fully track your employees break time. There are many quality time tracking software systems available, including XactTime, Genesis and DayTrack. These systems can allow small business owners to be alerted to anomalies in their employees’ work time. They also produce handy reports that can aid in scheduling.

 
Biometric data collection

While employees can trade badges and passwords, they can’t fudge a fingerprint, facial recognition, or a retina scan. A biometric system may cost a lot up front, but it’ll quickly become the gift that keeps on giving.

 
Communication

Battling time theft through communication is the most difficult to execute, but arguably the most effective from a morale perspective. We all know a happy worker is a productive worker. Communication between management and labor becomes tantamount to a company’s success. The Synerion company points out, “One of the biggest barriers to reining in time theft in the workplace is the lack of conversation between employees and management about it.” Time theft, scheduling and the effects on the company’s bottom line should be discussed, as it brings accountability and time management into play. Clarity about company policies regarding cyber-loafing, which is time spent on social media, gaming, etc., should also enter these conversations. However, a space should be created wherein theses topics can be communicated with employers without the morale-busting, authoritarian attitude.

 

 
This article was written by Christopher Millard for CBS Small Business Pulse
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch